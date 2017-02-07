Leicester boss Ranieri handed dreaded vote of confidence

Leicester have announced in a statement their “unwavering support” for manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian, who guided the Foxes to an unprecedented Premier League title, has seen his side slump into 16th place this season and they sit just a point above the drop zone.

Leicester have won just one of their last nine league games and have managed just three draws away from home all season and have launched the worst title defence of the modern era after their 81-point haul last term.

That has seen the former Chelsea boss come under increasing pressure, but the club have vowed to stick by him.

A statement read: “In light of recent speculation Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its first team manager Claudio Ranieri.

“While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges.

“The entire club is, and will remain, united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead.”