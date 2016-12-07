Leicester boss Ranieri ‘not worried’ about being sacked

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri insists he is not worried about losing his job despite their poor start to the Premier League season.

After an unlikely Premier League title last season, the Foxes sit just two points above the drop zone this campaign, with three wins from their opening 14 games.

Asked whether he was concerned about being sacked, Ranieri said: “Never, because it’s not my decision.

“Of course [the owner] is not happy – no-one at the club is.”

Ranieri added: “The owner is always behind us, he always tells us how he can help us and is always positive.”

Ranieri was hired to replace Nigel Pearson in 2015, and despite their league struggles, they have been hugely impressive in the Champions League, winning their group with a game to spare.

The former Juventus, Inter and Roma head coach believes it is only a matter of time before the European form translates into domestic form.

“When we win, we win together,” he said. “When we lose, we lose together.

“My experience says it’s important to stay calm and be positive, believe in your players and do the best for your team.”