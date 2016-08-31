Leicester break transfer record to sign Sporting star Slimani
Leicester City have completed a club record signing, paying Sporting Lisbon a reported £30million for Algerian striker Islam Slimani.
The 28 year-old has been a long-term target for the Premier League champions, and joins an impressive group of striking talent atthe club including Jamie Vardy, Ahmed Musa and Shinji Okazaki.
✅ DONE DEAL! Algeria striker @slimaniislam completes a #DeadlineDay move to Leicester City. #WelcomeSlimanipic.twitter.com/uA9reEVsjd
Slimani told LCFC.com: “To join a team like Leicester City is a huge honour and I can’t wait to get started.
“I’ve always wanted to play my football in the Premier League and to get the opportunity to do that with the reigning champions was something I simply could not turn down.”