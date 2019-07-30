Leicester have signed Wales youth international Mitchell Clark on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old was a free agent having left Aston Villa after they did not renew his contract.

Clark, who made his first-team debut for Villa in 2017, made 45 appearances for League Two Port Vale last season, where he shone as a centre-half and also as a left and right-sided full-back.

Clark has also represented Wales at both Under-17 and Under-19 levels and will now continue his development at the King Power Stadium, in a hope to make it with the Foxes.

Leicester, meanwhile, could reportedly face an imminent storm over the future of Harry Maguire with the defender said to be unhappy at the way the Foxes have handled the approach for his services from Manchester United.

