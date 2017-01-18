Leicester City striker ‘hands in transfer request’
Leonardo Ulloa, part of Leicester’s Premier League title-winning squad, has handed in a transfer request according to a report.
West Brom, Hull, Sunderland and Swansea are all expected to spring into action having been previously linked with a move for the former Brighton man.
His agent Horacio Rossi said: “Ulloa does not want to play for Leicester anymore – he feels very under-valued.”
Leicester are reportedly reluctant to let Ulloa go however, with Islam Slimani at the Africa Cup of Nations meaning a departure would leave them thin in the forward department.