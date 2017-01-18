Leicester City striker ‘hands in transfer request’

Leonardo Ulloa, part of Leicester’s Premier League title-winning squad, has handed in a transfer request according to a report.

The Daily Express state that the Argentine is “desperate to quit” the Foxes after becoming frustrated at lack of opportunities.

West Brom, Hull, Sunderland and Swansea are all expected to spring into action having been previously linked with a move for the former Brighton man.

His agent Horacio Rossi said: “Ulloa does not want to play for Leicester anymore – he feels very under-valued.”

Leicester are reportedly reluctant to let Ulloa go however, with Islam Slimani at the Africa Cup of Nations meaning a departure would leave them thin in the forward department.

Ulloa, who has started just one league game this season, was reportedly the subject of a bid from Spanish club Alaves. However, the champions rejected the approach for the 30-year-old, who is contracted with them until the summer of 2018.