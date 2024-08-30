Leicester in surprise Crystal Palace swoop for striker who’ll be pushed out by Arsenal man

Eddie Nketiah’s prospective move to Crystal Palace could help Leicester City sign a new striker, as the Foxes are ‘exploring’ a move for Odsonne Edouard, it has been revealed.

Nketiah has had a long summer waiting for a move away from Arsenal to be completed. The centre-forward has seen transfers to both Marseille and Nottingham Forest collapse.

However, Nketiah looks set to join Crystal Palace next as he tries to establish himself as a top Premier League goalscorer.

Palace have agreed to pay Arsenal an initial £25million, plus £5m in potential add-ons, for the 25-year-old. The transfer is expected to be announced before the deadline at 11pm.

Nketiah’s arrival at Selhurst Park will see Edouard fall down Oliver Glasner’s pecking order. The former France U21 international is already having to act as a backup for Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Edouard will pick up little game time if he remains at Palace beyond the transfer deadline, but Leicester might offer him a lifeline.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Leicester are ‘exploring a late move’ to sign the 26-year-old.

Steve Cooper’s side have learned that Edouard has been put on the loan market and are looking to capitalise by taking him to the King Power.

Leicester City transfers: Odsonne Edouard emerges as new target

Edouard is ‘set to leave’ Palace in the coming hours, and Leicester are at the front of the queue to snap him up. Sources have since confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that Leicester have agreed a deal to sign Edouard on loan.

The former Celtic ace may have only scored 21 goals in 103 games for Palace, but Leicester capturing him will give Cooper another option to use up front.

Leicester currently have the likes of Jamie Vardy, Jordan Ayew and Patson Daka as striker options in their squad, while Tom Cannon is poised to join Stoke City on loan after they beat Sheffield United in the hunt for his signature.

Leicester have already completed impressive deals for players such as Caleb Okoli, Facundo Buonanotte, Oliver Skipp and Bilal El Khannouss this summer, and Edouard could be next.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window