Leicester closing in on £18m deal for Sampdoria midfielder

Dennis Praet has reportedly agreed terms on a five-year contract with Leicester City.

The Belgian midfielder has been left out of Sampdoria’s squad for their pre-season friendly against Spezia tonight. The Guardian report that the deal, rumoured all summer, has finally been agreed with a fee in the region of €20m (£18.4m).

The 25-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Serie A club since joining from Anderlecht in 2016.

He’d also reportedly been an Arsenal target this summer, with Unai Emery seeing him as the man to replace Aaron Ramsey in the Gunners midfield.

Earlier this summer, Praet had suggested he was open to a move.

“I want to move to a top club in one of the four top leagues,” he told Dutch outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

“I don’t have a release clause, but Sampdoria have verbally agreed to grant me a move if an interesting offer arrives,”

He’s set to join Youri Tielemans, who was signed from Monaco for £40m, in the Foxes midfield. Brendan Rodgers has been keen to add extra reinforcements in the centre of the pitch, with the club in a position to reinvest the world record fee (£80m) for a defender they received for Harry Maguire.

With less than 48 hours left of the transfer window, it remains to be seen whether they’ll bring in a direct replacement for Maguire in the backline.