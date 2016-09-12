Leicester confirm appointment of former Liverpool transfer guru

Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Eduardo Macia as head of senior player recruitment with immediate effect.

Macia effectively replaces Steve Walsh, who was credited with unearthing the likes of Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante and left the Foxes to become Everton’s director of football in July.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri recommended the 42-year-old after working with the Spaniard at Valencia.

Macia already has experience of England having previously worked at Liverpool, where he helped to sign the likes of Fernando Torres, Javier Mascherano and Raheem Sterling.

He left Real Betis in April and was linked with a roles at Manchester United and Everton over the summer.

“Eduardo’s appointment follows an extensive process undertaken by the football club, to identify a candidate of outstanding experience that would contribute significantly to the long-term development our player recruitment strategy,” director of football Jon Rudkin told the club’s official website.

“His expertise and network of contacts will add considerable strength to our existing team of recruitment staff, whose skill and diligence contributed greatly to a successful summer transfer window.

“To appoint someone of Eduardo’s calibre further highlights the club’s ambition to strengthen its standing in the game and to realise our owners’ vision of success that is both lasting and sustainable.”