Leicester seeking to deny Liverpool, Man Utd with enormous barrier

Leicester are hoping to secure the long-term future of one of their most prized assets by inserting a clause that would make even Liverpool and Man Utd shy away.

Liverpool and Man Utd have both been linked with midfield reinforcements this summer. Speculation continues to swirl over the future of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford. Furthermore, Dutch flop Donny Van de Beek is one of two players who has been identified as possible swap fodder to help land Raphael Varane.

Liverpool’s midfield need is arguably greater having lost trusted general Georginio Wijnaldum. The 30-year-old joined PSG as a free agent, leaving Jurgen Klopp with a void to fill in the engine room in a move that was panned by Gary Neville.

One player who has been earmarked as an ideal fit for both clubs is Leicester City ace Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian is now a regular starter for his country and capped off another superb season in England with a moment of FA Cup magic.

A report earlier this month predicted Liverpool and Man Utd to duel over his signature. However, prising him away from the King Power will not be a simple task.

Per the Leicester Mercury, the Foxes are reportedly keen to tie Tielemans down to fresh terms.

His current contract expires in 2023. But to shelve any uncertainty over his future, they wish to insert an eye-watering release clause into any new agreement.

The article cites Belgian outlet Walfoot who previously claimed that an ‘£80m release clause’ would be included.

That figure would put Tielemans in the price bracket of superstars like Virgil van Dijk and Jadon Sancho. And despite Tielemans’ undoubted talents, it would seem unlikely many clubs would be willing to trigger such a clause.

Lingard told to shun Man Utd

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard has been urged to choose West Ham United this summer and turn his back on Man Utd. However, he will reportedly require improved terms to sign on the dotted line.

Recent conflicting reports mean his future is still very much up in the air. It was stated by The Sun last week that West Ham were stepping up their pursuit of the England man.

But on Sunday the same publication suggested he had spoken to Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The substance of the meeting was said to involve the Warrington-born ace staying at the Theatre of Dreams.

He has also remarkably been linked with PSG, but talkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair believes a return to London is by far his best option.