Leicester drop asking price for star winger Mahrez

Leicester City have dropped their asking price for Riyad Mahrez amid interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Roma, a report claims.

The report claims that Leicester have recieved a bid of around £30million for the Algerian international from Serie A side Roma but this fell £10million short of their valuation.

It is thought that the former Premier League champions originally valued the winger at £50million pounds however they have now decided to lower that valuation to £40million amid the interest in him.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare admitted that there had been a bid tabled from Roma and it had been rejected but refused to confirm the exact figure: “It was politely declined on the basis that it was a low offer. Don’t ask me how much because I don’t know and I don’t get involved in that”.

It is believed that the Foxes Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham still maintain a solid interest in the midfielder and could make significant moves of their own towards signing him if Roma are not willing to up their offer by £10m and match Leicester’s valuation.