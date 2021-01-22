Leicester see Eriksen hopes scuppered after Rodgers transfer comments

Leicester’s hopes of signing Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window have been dealt a blow after Brendan Rodgers insisted he won’t break the bank to sign an attacking midfielder.

Eriksen is looking to leave Inter Milan having after only 12 months with the club. The Dane is out-of-favour under Antonio Conte and has been made aware he does not fit into his plans.

Therefore, he will be allowed to leave the Serie A club this month and a move back to England is on the cards.

A return to ex-club Tottenham is a potential option- particularly if Dele Alli departs. The Englishman is a target for former boss Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.

Manchester United are also understood to be interested in Eriksen and reportedly came close to having a bid accepted.

But a story on Friday claimed Leicester have also joined the race to land the 27-year-old.

Foxes boss Rodgers is keen to add a forward-thinking midfielder to his ranks after Dennis Praet’s injury. He will be out for around three months with a hamstring tendon issue.

That leaves James Maddison, who has also had fitness issues of late, as the only specialist attacking midfielder.

And Eriksen is said to be one player being considered, and it is even claimed they have already made an approach.

Money an issue

But despite reaffirming his desire to bring a new face in, Rodgers also admits Leicester may be priced out of some deals.

That may prove to be the case with Eriksen, who is currently on £300,000-per-week. Understandably, Leicester are unwilling to pay that figure.

In fact, it is suggested Spurs have backed away from Eriksen due to the loan fee Inter are demanding.

And when discussing his transfer hopes, Rodgers said the club will only pursue recruits who can be secured within their budget.

“We are always optimistic here but there has to be a sense a reality,” he said (as quoted by The Mirror).

“In this window if we can bring in an attacking midfielder that would be fantastic. We have lost an attacking midfielder in Dennis Praet who is going to be out until April we think. That is a big chunk of the season.

“The other players we have are more defensive midfielders like Wilfred Ndidi, Nampalys Mendy, Hamza Choudhury and Daniel Amartey.

“So ideally we would like to bring in someone who is more offensive if that player is available. But it is very difficult.

“Some will be out of our price range and we won’t be able to do it. If there is someone who can come in and support us in this period then we will look to do that.

“We can’t move away from what is our market and that is just financially the position we are in as a club. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t get very good players.

“Our recruitment has been exceptional in terms of the players we have brought in, in the market we are operating in.”

