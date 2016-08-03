Leicester finalise £7.5m swoop for Poland winger Kapustka

Leicester have signed Poland international winger Bartosz Kapustka for an undisclosed fee believed to be £7.5million and on a deal until 2021.

The 19-year-old has joined the Premier League champions from Cracovia in his homeland, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Claudio Ranieri’s side are currently in Stokholm where they will play Barcelona on Wednesday night in the International Champions Cup and Kapustka has linked up with his new team mates in the Swedish capital.

Kapustka made over 60 appearances for Cracovia, with his displays leading to an international debut for Poland in September 2015 when he came on as a substitute against Gibraltar.

He was part of the Poland squad at this summer’s European Championships in France and produced an impressive display in the opening group game against Northern Ireland.

Kapustka is the fifth new arrival at the King Power Stadium during the close season following the arrivals of Luis Hernandez, Ron-Robert Zieler – who features in our Best Newcomers XI – Papy Mendy and Ahmed Musa.