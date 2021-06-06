Leicester hero quashes rumours after being ‘tricked’ into Arsenal faux pas

A Leicester star instrumental to their maiden FA Cup success has clarified the situation after claiming he was ‘tricked’ into wearing an Arsenal shirt.

Leicester took another step forward under Brendan Rodgers last season after lifting the club’s first ever FA Cup trophy. The cup success included victories over Man Utd and Chelsea, and helped solidify Wesley Fofana’s reputation as one of the brightest young centre-halves in Europe.

The Frenchman, 21, was superb in the final, helping to shut down the team who would go on to be crowned European champions.

His lofty £30m price tag has already been justified, but has attracted the interest of Man Utd..

As such, seeing Fofana pictured in the kit of a Premier League giant was the last thing any Foxes fan wished to see. On Saturday night, that’s exactly what happened.

Fofana was pictured in an Arsenal jersey on Twitter while on holiday in Dubai. Unsurprisingly, it prompted rampant speculation on the platform.

However, Fofana has now moved to quash any rumours after insisting he was ‘tricked’ into the faux pas.

“OK mates. I have been tricked by some former friends wearing an Arsenal jersey,” said Fofana on Twitter.

“I played a football game (as coach I cannot run) with some friends and at the end we exchanged jerseys.

“I’ve been photographed in, what I thought, was my private sphere. I had obviously no thinking that what was a friendly game and joke will end up in social networks.

“I feel sorry for our fans and angry against the guys that have seized the opportunity to make this bad buzz.

“Sorry for all Arsenal friends, I have strictly no problem with the red but only the blue is in my heart.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are trying to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves after the Portuguese star was made available.

Mikel Arteta is looking to wheel and deal in the summer market. While Wolves are aiming to raise transfer funds for their incoming manager Bruno Lage.

Neves, Pedro Neto and Adama Traore are all “to be marketed to leading European clubs” this summer as Wolves look to develop overseas talent with lower transfer fees.

That is the verdict from The Times with Arsenal now working on a deal for Portugal international Neves this summer.

The end of Dani Ceballos’ two-year loan from Real Madrid will leave Arteta with a hole to fill. Now, it seems Neves, 24, fits the bill.

The Athletic have previously stated that Neves could leave Molineux for £35m this summer. Arsenal could well be prepared to pay that for the former Porto star.

