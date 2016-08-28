Leicester full-back Fuchs tipped to solve Liverpool’s LB riddle

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to turn to Leicester’s Christian Fuchs as he bids to find an answer to the Reds’ left-back conundrum.

The Reds have been tracking a new left-sided full-back all summer after some less than convincing displays from Alberto Moreno, with versatile midfielder James Milner filling in for Klopp so far this season.

However, after cooling his interest in Leeds’ Charlie Taylor and then seeing a bid for Ben Chilwell turned down, the Reds are now reportedly ready to make a move for Fuchs.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Fuchs has failed to agree terms on a new deal with the Premier League champions and that delay could allow Liverpool to sneak in and make a bid for the player.

Leicester have already handed new deals to manager Claudio Ranieri, while key players Riyad Mahrez, Danny Drinkwater and Jamie Vardy have all penned new deals this summer.

However, negotiations with Fuchs are reportedly being more problematic and it’s claimed Klopp hopes to reunite the Austrian with his former Schalke team-mate Joel Matip at Anfield.