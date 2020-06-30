Leicester give update on remaining home games amid local lockdown

Leicester remain confident their final three Premier League home games will go ahead despite the city being placed in to a local lockdown.

The club has spoken with local authorities, its Safety Advisory Group and the Premier League after the government’s announcement on Monday Leicester would have stricter measures imposed following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The Foxes are due to host Crystal Palace on Saturday and will also welcome Sheffield United and Manchester United.

A club spokesman said: “All parties remain entirely satisfied that, through the continued implementation of our COVID operations plan, the club’s football operations can continue to safely function under existing protocols and, in doing so, there will be no greater risk posed to club personnel, visiting teams or our surrounding communities.

“Consequently, first team training will continue at Belvoir Drive and our forthcoming Premier League fixtures remain unaffected.”

