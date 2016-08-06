Leicester stopper Schmeichel ‘delighted’ to commit future to champions

Kasper Schmeichel has committed his future to Leicester City by signing an new five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Former Manchester City and Leeds goalkeeper Schmeichel played a major role in the Foxes’ remarkable title triumph, playing every minute of the league campagin.

The 29-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham, but has extended his contract until 2021.

“I’m delighted – we’ve been talking for a while now and finally come to an agreement, so I’m buzzing and I can’t wait for the season to start,” he told LCFC TV.

“It was a case of coming back after having won the Premier League, making sure that the hunger was the same within myself and the squad. I’m absolutely convinced that this is the place for me to be.

“We’ve taken some massive steps and ever since I’ve arrived, it’s been fantastic from minute one. Everyone has welcomed me ever since I walked through the door.

“Obviously it’s massive – five years is a long time in football and that obviously means a lot that the Club wants to sign me up for so long.

“I’m just going to be working harder each day to become a better goalkeeper for Leicester. I want to try and improve myself and ultimately that will be good for the club.”