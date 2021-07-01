Rodgers on high alert as new lowball fee emerges for Liverpool old boy

Leicester City remain interested in signing Philippe Coutinho with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers keen on reuniting with the Brazilian, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at Barcelona in recent months, with the club keen on offloading him. That will be for a fraction of the huge £142million they signed him for from Liverpool. A reunion with Rodgers at the King Power Stadium could be the move he needs to re-discover the form he showed at Anfield.

It’s understood that Leicester can now secure the attacking midfielder’s services for just £27million, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Foxes were strongly linked with a move for Coutinho last summer and these rumours have resurfaced in recent weeks. Rodgers is on the lookout for reinforcements as he looks to further improve his FA Cup winning side.

Despite sealing a dream move to Catalonia in 2018, Coutinho has failed to make his mark in Spanish football. Despite appearing to gain a second chance at the Nou Camp under Ronald Koeman, he’s not featured side since December 2020. It now seems he’s made his last appearance for the club.

The Brazil international was an instrumental player for Rodgers during his time at Liverpool. Indeed, the Brazilian has played under the Northern Irishman more than any other coach in his career.

Their best season together at Anfield came in 2013/14. That year, he registered five goals and seven assists as the Reds fell agonisingly short of the Premier League title.

And having missed out on Champions League football for a second consecutive season, Coutinho could be the difference-maker the Foxes need.

More Business for Brendan Rodgers

Leicester have already secured the services of some top talent in the summer transfer window so far.

One done deal at the King Power has been the signing of 22-year-old striker Patson Daka from Red Bull Salzburg for £23million.

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare could also join for a fee in the region of £22million.

Soumare has been a long-term target for the Foxes and is set to be unveiled in the coming days.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea and Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand is a confirmed arrival.

After reaching the end of his deal, the 31-year-old has sealed his move to the King Power. That’s despite interest from AC Milan, Arsenal and Monaco.