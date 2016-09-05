Leicester in talks with former Liverpool recruitment guru

Claudio Ranieri wants Eduardo Macia to replace Steve Walsh as Leicester’s head of recruitment.

Walsh, who was credited with unearthing the likes of Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante, left the Foxes to become Everton’s director of football in July.

And Ranieri has recommended Macia after working with the Spaniard at Valencia.

Macia has experience of England, having previously worked at Liverpool, where he helped to sign the likes of Fernando Torres, Javier Mascherano and Raheem Sterling.

The 42-year-old left Real Betis in April and was linked with a roles at Manchester United and Everton over the summer.