Leicester star linked with Arsenal transfer, club willing to listen to offers

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is open to a move away from the club, and likes to idea of a relocation to London, a report claims.

The playmaker did not make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 but was a notable performer in the Premier League last season. A lengthy hip injury midway through the season proved costly as the Foxes missed out on Champions League football again.

The 24-year-old did lift the FA Cup, though, as Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final. Unbeknownst at the time, that could have been his last hurrah in a Foxes shirt.

Although the club are not hurriedly looking to move Maddison on, 90min reports that the club are willing to listen to offers.

They are aware that many clubs are sniffing around their creative talent, particularly Arsenal. The source says Leicester would consider any bids from them if the price is right.

Furthermore. Maddison himself is open to a move away from the Midlands, 90min claims. It says he would be especially interested in a move to London.

Maddison signed a fresh long-term contract last year so his service would not come cheap. The Mirror reports that the 2015/16 Premier League champions have priced their key player at £60million.

This is half of what they valued their man at last year, it says. His price dropped as a result of his injury-hit campaign last term when he was out of action for a combined total of 95 days with hip, hamstring and knee injuries.

Leicester link has Arsenal buzzing as vultures circle for midfield outcast

Tielemans not for sale

While Leicester may allow Maddison to leave, they are adamant on keeping Youri Tielemans. The club see the Belgian as a key cog for the future and are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

The 24-year-old, who scored the winner in the FA Cup final, has been linked with moves to the Premier League’s big boys.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have keep keeping an eye on the situation between player and employer for at least 12 months, 90min says.

Liverpool were recently named as potential suitors but it seems as though their interest is dwindling away due to the large £60million fee he would cost.

Besides, talks are going well between Tielemans and Leicester and the club are confident that a deal will ultimately be struck.