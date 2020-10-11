Leicester will reportedly rival Tottenham for the signing of Swansea and Wales star Joe Rodon before Friday’s EFL deadline.

The 22-year-old centre-back surprisingly emerged as major target for Spurs on international deadline day.

Rodon has hit the headlines after some impressive displays for club and country, with Tottenham rumoured to have bid £7m-plus-add-ons offer for the Welshman.

However, the Swans value the youngster at nearer to £20m. That difference in opinion has seemingly opened the door for other clubs to make a move.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

One of those clubs is Leicester, according to The Sun, with boss Brendan Rodgers a big fan.

However, the report adds that the Foxes would prefer to make the signing either after Christmas or next summer.

Leicester recently brought in young stopper Wesley Fofana from Saint Etienne. It is claimed that Rodgers wants him to settle in before adding another centre back to the ranks.

Spurs are much further along with their interest in Rodon, but need to up their bid before Friday’s 5pm deadline.

Premier League rivals West Ham and Sheffield United have also been credited with an interest. But a separate report claims that Tottenham have the upper hand for one major reason.

The Daily Star claims that Rodon wants the move to north London so he can link-up with Wales teammates Gareth Bale and Ben Davies.

If that is the case then it’s expected that Daniel Levy will use that to his advantage in ongoing negotiations.

Rodon’s potential arrival would then see him rival Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Japthet Tangana for a place in the team.

Bale return date revealed

Gareth Bale could make his second Tottenham debut in their derby game against West Ham on 18th October after making significant progress in his comeback from a knee injury.

Bale re-signed for Spurs last month on loan after finally departing Real Madrid, for a temporary spell at least.

The winger hasn’t yet managed to get onto the pitch since returning to the North London club though. An injury suffered on international duty has been keeping him on the sidelines.

It has previously been claimed that a knee problem could keep him out until late November. But a story in the Telegraph, cited in the Mirror, now states he could be back much sooner than that.

It says that Bale has made a ‘breakthrough in training’ that will now puts him in contention to take on the Hammers in just nine days time. Read more…