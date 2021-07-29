Leicester join Villa, West Ham in race for proven Brazilian on the move

Leicester are weighing up a move for an in-demand Brazilian that is expected to switch clubs this summer, according to a report.

The Foxes lifted their maiden FA Cup last season in another superb campaign under Brendan Rodgers. However, for the second straight season, Leicester fell at the final hurdle with regards to Champions League qualification.

To help prevent that happening for a third time, Leicester have set about bolstering their depth in multiple departments.

Goal machine Patson Daka signed from RB Salzburg to challenge Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho. His arrival was soon followed by rising French midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Ryan Bertrand then arrived on a free transfer, though per the Mirror, the arrivals may not stop there.

Citing trusted source Fabrizio Romano, they revealed Leicester are in the frame to sign Matheus Pereira.

West Brom’s Brazilian playmaker enjoyed a superb campaign despite ultimately suffering relegation.

The 25-year-old was a bright spark and notched impressive figures of 11 goals and six assists.

Aston Villa and West Ham were both touted as potential suitors. Indeed, new Baggies boss Valerien Ismael is under no illusion that Pereira could depart this window.

Saudi side Al-Hilal recently saw a bid rejected that came nowhere close to West Brom’s £25m-£30m valuation.

A move to an English side appears far more likely, and Romano claimed Leicester are the latest to be ‘considering’ a move.

Steve Bruce’s most iconic moments for Man Utd, Hull City and Aston Villa

Leicester target opens door to move

Meanwhile, Leicester City will be very interested to hear that Toulouse president Damien Comolli believes Amine Adli will leave the French club this summer.

The winger has been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium with Rodgers in the hunt for a new wide man. The Foxes boss is said to be keen to bring in the 21-year-old as he fits his scouting criteria of being able to play on the right flank.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Comolli conceded that Adli seems to have already made his mind up too.

He said: “There is a possibility that he will renew? No, I haven’t believed it for a long time.

“We’ve had a dozen discussions and at a certain point, when the player doesn’t want to, he doesn’t want to. For me he will go away, he doesn’t want to stay.”

READ MORE: Maddison in Arsenal’s two No. 10 targets, but Arteta uses back-up plan in warm-up win