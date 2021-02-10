Leicester ‘keen’ on Prem flop to replace star not ‘convincing’ Rodgers

Leicester will seek to give an attacker who flopped in the Premier League a second chance after Brendan Rodgers has failed to be ‘convinced’ by one of his current options.

Leicester are enjoying another superb campaign under the guiding hand of Rodgers.

His three major summer acquisitions have all had initial success, with centre-half Wesley Fofana the early standout.

Timothy Castagne and Cengiz Under have both shone in limited appearances, but according to Eurosport, the latter has not done enough to impress his manager.

Under, 23, arrived from Roma via the loan route. Two goals and three assists have been registered thus far, but the vast majority of his minutes have come in the Europa League.

With Harvey Barnes going from strength to strength and James Maddison hitting form, competition is fierce in the supporting roles behind Jamie Vardy.

Eurosport claim that while a decision on Under’s future has not yet been made, it is likely that Leicester ‘will not be looking to keep him’ beyond his temporary stay.

Instead, they will seek to bring ex-Newcastle forward Florian Thauvin back to England.

The 28-year-old signed on the dotted line for the Magpies in 2015. His single season in England did not live up to expectations, with a loan deal that ultimately became permanent back to Marseille soon materialising.

Thauvin a revelation since England exit

However, since then, Thauvin has been a revelation. The forward has operated at close to a goal every other game in Ligue 1 and has become a regular in the French national squads.

Leicester were previously revealed to have registered their interest in the star after making contact with the player’s agent.

Eurosport confirm the Foxes’ desire to land Thauvin, noting they have a ‘keen eye’ on the goalscorer.

