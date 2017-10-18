Leicester look to prise manager from Prem rivals with bumper deal

Leicester City are eyeing up a move for Burnley boss Sean Dyche after sacking Craig Shakespeare, a report claims.

The Daily Star state that the Foxes have put Dyche top of their wishlist following the sacking of Shakespeare on Tuesday.

Leicester’s billionaire Thai owners are apparently ready to offer the 46-year-old a £2m-a-year deal in order to tempt him to the King Power Stadium, as well as a bumper budget to revamp the squad.

Carlo Ancelotti has also been linked with the vacancy, as has current Zenit St. Petersburg manager Roberto Mancini.

The club sit in the bottom three of the Premier League table with just six points from eight games and there were audible boos after their draw with West Brom on Monday night.

Shakespeare took over the reigns last season following Claudio Ranieri’s sacking, helping steer the club away from danger into 12th place and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “Craig has been a great servant to Leicester.