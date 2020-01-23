Leicester are reportedly hoping to sign Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard after launching a big bid for the rangy Danish defender.

The giant defender joined Saints in July 2018 from Borussia Monchengladbach in an £18million deal, becoming the club’s first defensive reinforcement since Virgil Van Dijk left for Liverpool.

But 6ft 6in Vestergaard has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Ralph Hasenhuttl but Leicester are understood to be keen on the Denmark international as they look to bolster their squad.

The Foxes are reported to have put in a £15million bid for the 27-year-old, but Saints would want to recoup their outlay.

Vestergaard played the first half as Leicester romped to a 9-0 victory at St Mary’s in October. The defender has only appeared four times in all competitions during the club’s resurgence since then.

The Foxes are looking to a good bet to secure Champions League football next season and the capture of Vestergaard will strenghten their defensive options ahead of the run-in.

However, Hassenhuttl is unlikely to let his man leave without a fight and may opt to take a similar stance to that of interest from Leeds in striker Che Adams.

Adams, who moved to the south coast from Birmingham in the summer, has appeared in 18 of his side’s 24 Premier League games this term but struggled for starts.

As such, the Englishman has been heavily linked with a move back to the Championship, with Leeds said to be keen.

Asked for an update on Adams’ situation in his latest press conference, Hasenhuttl was quick to shut down the chance that the 23-year-old leaving in the January window.

“I’ve recognised it now that our players are interesting for other clubs, that shows that we do a good job here because they want to have him [Adams],” the manager said.

“He’s not playing in the moment all that much but I think he feels how important he is for this team.

“I need every player in my squad and this is what I always tell them, so for us there is no option because we need every player, I trust every player. I don’t want to let anybody go.”