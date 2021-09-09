Leicester make contact over Italy winger ahead of January swoop

Leicester City have made contact with Sassuolo over the signing of a top Italy international, according to a report.

The Foxes bolstered their squad with a number of shrewd transfers during the recent window. Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare and Jannik Vestergaard were all signed for between £15-30million, while Ryan Bertrand arrived on a free transfer from Southampton.

On deadline day, Brendan Rodgers’ men secured the signing of English winger Ademola Lookman. He joined on a season-long loan and could pen a permanent contract next summer.

Reports in Italy claim that Leicester have already turned their attention to a new January signing. Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) write that club chiefs have spoken with their Sassuolo counterparts over the future of Domenico Berardi.

They are looking into a potential deal for the 27-year-old winger, who mainly operates on the right flank. He featured six times at Euro 2020 as Italy triumphed over England in the final.

Berardi also registered an assist in the 3-0 victory against Switzerland during the group stage.

Calciomercato report that Berardi has already asked to leave his current club in search of a new challenge. He is one of their most valuable players and looks certain to join a bigger club in the near future.

The King Power could be the perfect destination for Berardi to flourish. Rodgers has instilled an exciting style of play which has got the best out of Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and more.

One sticking point for the potential switch would be Sassuolo’s asking price. They wanted €40m (£34m) during the summer and that is unlikely to change in the next few months.

Berardi’s contract in Italy runs until June 2024, putting them under no pressure to sell unless the price is right.

The player is a clever forward who started his career in Sassuolo’s youth academy. Like many young stars in Serie A, he was soon snapped up by Juventus.

However, two years later he returned to his first club to make a name for himself. Berardi has featured 291 times for the Black and Greens in all competitions, scoring an impressive 105 goals.

Man Utd in race to sign Leicester hero

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, who won the 2021 FA Cup for Leicester against Chelsea, is reportedly a target for three European giants.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes Man Utd, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all monitoring his situation.

Romano claims the 24-year-old’s future could be one to watch in the summer of 2022.

He was originally taken to Leicester for a reported £40m two years ago, following an initial loan spell.

