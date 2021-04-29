Leicester learn one way to convince Man City target after making €25m bid

Leicester are ready to raid Atalanta for another full-back if they secure Champions League qualification, according to a report.

The Foxes brought in Timothy Castagne from the Italian side last summer to cover on either side of defence. He has made a decent impression but was not necessarily a direct replacement for Ben Chilwell. Therefore, Leicester could look to sign another left-back when the transfer window opens.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Leicester are ready to bid for Robin Gosens. The German international has established himself as one of the best in his position in Serie A and is now attracting interest from England.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are said to have put an offer of €25m plus bonuses on the table. Things are accelerating and they are hopeful of completing a deal.

To do so, they will have to beat an array of competition for the 26-year-old. European giants such as Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked.

Another suitor is Manchester City, whose interest was mentioned last month and is reiterated by Tuttomercatoweb. They too are looking to strengthen at left-back and Gosens would be a good option.

But Leicester have already made their move and hope for an update within a couple of weeks. Their final position will be crucial to their chances of landing Gosens.

The defender reportedly would only want to join them if they qualify for the Champions League. They look on course to do so this season, but were in a similar position at the same stage last year and slipped out.

If they can retain their place in the top four this time around, though, they may have a chance of convincing Gosens.

Leicester tussle for Tottenham old boy

Meanwhile, Leicester face a four-way transfer battle after making an enquiry over PSV star Noni Madueke’s availability, according to a report.

According to the Daily Mail, Rodgers now has his sights set on landing former Tottenham youth winger Madueke.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s finest young midfielders with his form this season.

He has scored nine goals and assisted eight others in 29 games for the Eredivisie side, including 13 direct contributions in the Dutch first division.

Therefore, he earned his first Under-21 cap for England during the most recent international break.

The newspaper says that Leicester have submitted an enquiry for the teenager, who is valued at £15million. However, they will face a stern battle to sign him.

