Leicester “willing to pay £30m asking price” for Swans man

Leicester City are willing to pay £30million to land Gylfi Sigurdsson, having become resigned to losing one of their own stars, according to a report.

According to the Sun on Sunday, the Foxed have told Swansea that they will be part of any bidding war that should take place for the Icelandic attacker.

The report states that they may have a good chance of landing the 27-year-old too as they are willing pay the £30m asking price.

Meanwhile, fellow suitors Everton and Tottenham value him at £5m less, meaning that Leicester would be in pole based on offer price.

The 2015/16 champions allegedly want Sigurdsson in before they accept a departure for their Algerian sensation Riyad Mahrez, who they value at £50m.

Arsenal are the favourites to land Mahrez, but Arsene Wenger faces a battle with Monaco and PSG to sign him, while rivals Spurs have also been credited with interest in the report.