Leicester make it seven in a row, wins for Wolves and Southampton

Leicester City made it seven straight wins in the Premier League to continue their top four charge, while Wolves secured three points at home to West Ham and Southampton held to to pick up a vital three points against Norwich.

Goals from Jamie Vardy and a stoppage time strike from James Maddison were enough for Leicester to defeat a dour Watford side and rise back up into second place in the table.

Wolves continued their resurgence after poor early season form with goals from Leander Dendoncker and substitute Patrick Cutrone catapulting Nuno Espirito’s side up to fifth in the league at the expense of West Ham.

Southampton held on despite wave after wave of Norwich attacks to hand a damning defeat on their relegation rivals. In-form Danny Ings notched before Nathan Redmond increased their lead before half time. Teemu Pukki hit his tenth of the season mid-way through the second half but Norwich couldn’t find an equaliser try as they might.