Leicester move for Juventus and Liverpool target Leandro Paredes

Premier League champions Leicester City have jumped ahead in the race to sign Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to reports in Italy.

The Argentinian impressed last season on loan at Empoli, but Roma are believed to be open to discussing his exit once they know their Champions League fate, report calciomercato.com.

The Giallorossi meet Portuguese giants Porto in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier on Wednesday night, and their transfer plans are believed to be heavily dependant upon whether or not they come through that tie successfully.

Liverpool and Juventus have also been linked with the 22-year-old Paredes, although it is Leicester who appear to be pushing most insistently for a deal.