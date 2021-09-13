Leicester have registered fresh transfer interest in Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to a report.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed something of a rollercoaster 2021 following his earlier career struggles. His career at Old Trafford had ground to a halt, but his loan move to West Ham reinvigorated him. Indeed, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to keep him in his squad rather than send him away again.

While he has earned minutes at United this season, he does not appear to be in his manager’s firm plans.

In fact, he has only played 28 Premier League minutes, but is doing his best to impress. He netted deep into second-half stoppage time against Newcastle on Saturday after coming on as a substitute.

Furthermore, Lingard continues to star after getting back in the England team – he scored twice during the recent international break.

West Ham have proved his main admirers after enjoying his form last season.

However, Leicester reportedly considered his transfer this summer amid doubts about James Maddison’s future.

According to Fichajes, the Foxes still have Lingard on their radar. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers knows that Maddison, who only signed a new contract last summer, will have eaten into two years of those terms by the end of next season.

As such, an opportunity may present itself, the report claims, for Lingard’s fellow England midfielder to move to a ‘bigger team’.

In turn, Leicester could swoop for Lingard, who has still not resolved his contractual situation at Old Trafford.

Despite Solskjaer earmarking him as a player he wants in the squad, his deal runs out next summer.

Fichajes notes that Lingard finds himself in a ‘difficult situation’ amid the presence of Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood at United.

Barcelona monitoring Leicester star

Meanwhile, another report has claimed that Barcelona are keeping transfer tabs on Maddison’s fellow Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has proved a fantastic signing for the Foxes and scored the winner in last season’s FA Cup final.

But his contract runs out in the summer of 2023 and he is one player whose extension is becoming a priority.

Still, Barcelona are reportedly watching his situation ahead of a potential swoop.