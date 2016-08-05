Leicester owner rules out Mahrez sale in funny photo

Riyad Mahrez: Looks likely to stay at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha showed how determined he is to keep star midfielder Riyad Mahrez by posting a comical photo on Instagram after the Foxes’ friendly loss to Barcelona.

Following Leicester’s fairytale Premier League title-winning campaign the Algerian has been strongly linked with a transfer to Arsenal as well as several other clubs.

The Foxes’ Thai owner posted a picture to social media on Friday to show the world that he has told Mahrez he isn’t going anywhere: “VS: Not for sale. Mahrez: OK boss.”

In May, the 25-year-old’s agent Kamel Bengougam said that although the Algeria international was happy at the King Power Stadium it would be foolish not to consider offers after his incredible season in the Premier League.

“He is very happy with Leicester and of course it has been a fantastic season. They will play in the Champions League next year as well so he would be happy to stay.

“Of course there is a possibility he will leave. When you have been playing the way Riyad has this season, it is bound to attract attention.”