Leicester poised to rival Rangers for classy 16-goal winger; could be best bargain of January window

Vitesse are in the midst of a financial crisis and TEAMtalk can reveal that Leicester and Rangers are considering a move for one of their best players.

Rangers are aiming to close the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership while Leicester are on track to shatter the Championship points record and secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Both clubs are keen to add more quality to their squad this month and TEAMtalk sources suggest that their scouts have converged on the same target.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Rangers and Leicester are strongly considering a move for Vitesse’s Million Manhoef, who has caught the interest of several top clubs and is likely to leave the Vitesse this window.

The 22-year-old has made 84 senior appearances to date, scoring 16 goals and making 14 assists in the process.

Rangers and Leicester have made contact about a potential move and TEAMtalk sources have provided a fresh update on his current situation.

The Dutch Under-21s talent has a range of options on the table from the UK, across Europe and other clubs in the Eredivisie.

Vitesse would rather not sell Manhoef but he is one of their most sellable assets and therefore they could be forced to part ways with him this month.

Rangers, Leicester battling for Manhoef; price tag revealed

Philipe Clement has begun his tenure at Rangers with a bang, winning the League Cup and guiding his side to the Knockouts of the Europa League.

However, his squad is short of depth and the manager is keen to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Manhoef has been identified by Rangers’ new Director of Football Nils Kloppen as a player who can bring much-needed attacking energy to their front line.

Rangers are considered to be in a good position in the race, but TEAMtalk sources say all options are being considered by Manhoef at this stage.

As mentioned, Leicester look set to return to the English Premier League at the first time of asking and barring any major slips will win the Championship.

They have also been named as a club who have eyes on the winger and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that this is also true.

A bid of around £3million could be enough to secure Manhoef’s signature, making him one of the best bargains of the window, with Dutch sources adamant he has the ability to play at the very top of the game.

Rangers have already secured Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves and will look to add two or three more before the window slams shut in February.

Leicester, on the other hand, are yet to make an addition this month but Enzo Maresca is determined to get deals done early in the window.

