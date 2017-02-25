Leicester quartet who ‘betrayed’ Ranieri revealed

Four of the Leicester players that effectively saw Claudio Ranieri sacked on Thursday night have been revealed.

Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha summoned a group of players to a meeting after Wednesday’s narrow 2-1 defeat away in Seville and after the meeting Ranieri was axed at an East Midlands airport hotel.

The Times claim the group included Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan, Marc Albrighton and Jamie Vardy.

Apparently the players were asked for their thoughts on the decline from last season’s title success at the team’s hotel in Seville and the outcome, the following morning, was the sacking of the 65-year-old Italian.

Srivaddhanaprabha and his son did not fly back with the squad on Thursday and Ranieri might well have known why because when Ranieir and the squad were waiting for their luggage in the UK he was reportedly told of his demise.

Caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare yesterday denied suggestions that Ranieri “had lost the dressing room”, but he did accept their was some “frustration” at the way the season was heading.

The report also claims Ranieri had problems with some members of Leicester’s medical and regretted not making changes to his support staff.

One of the players, who reportedly betrayed Ranieri, Schmeichel said yesterday: “I would like to thank Claudio for everything he’s done for Leicester City Football Club, and for me personally.

“He deserves massive respect and huge credit for what he achieved here with us. Thanks boss.”

The Sun claims “Treacherous Leicester players met four times” with the owners in a bid to get Ranieri the chop.

The piece claims the first meeting the players had with with director of football Jon Rudkin was in December.