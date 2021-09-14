Leicester left reeling after superstar pair signal worrying transfer intentions

Leicester could be facing up to the departures of a pair of superstars after the latest updates regarding each of their long-term futures in England.

The Foxes have punched above their weight under Brendan Rodgers. Back-to-back fifth-placed finishes have been secured, with Leicester narrowly missing out on Champions League football on each occasion.

The club’s maiden FA Cup success was delivered last year thanks in large part to a wonderstrike from Youri Tielemans.

However, the Belgian midfield maestro continues to be linked with a transfer to one of England’s heavyweights.

Indeed, trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed the future of Tielemans was one to watch in the 2022 summer window with Liverpool and Man Utd known admirers.

Romano’s declaration stemmed primarily from Tielemans’ contract situation. He is in the final two years of his current deal which will expire in 2023.

And in a fresh update, Romano tweeted a ‘new contract proposal’ has been ‘on the table for months’. It has not yet been signed, however, and quotes are carried from the player that would suggest he is certainly considering a blockbuster move.

“I’m open to everything,” Tielemans is quoted as telling Sky (via Romano). “The transfer market has just closed, but I want to keep as many options as I can open. We will see what happens.”

Another Foxes star facing an uncertain future is centre-half Wesley Fofana. The 20-year-old Frenchman is currently sidelined after suffering a broken leg in a pre-season clash with Villarreal.

His debut season in England last year set pulses racing, leading many to believe a seamless transition to a club regularly competing in the Champions League could be made.

And via SportsMole, Fofana has recently admitted he “dreams” of moving to Real Madrid one day.

“Rumours of Real Madrid?” he said in an interview on YouTube (via SportsMole). “It’s an honour, Real Madrid is the club of my dreams.

“It’s the biggest club in the world and my dream is to play there.”

Meanwhile, the agent of Leicester forward Ayoze Perez has suggested that his client could leave the King Power on a free transfer in 2023.

“He had a €30m release clause at Newcastle, it’s impossible to compete on the market with English clubs,” said Perez’s agent Olaf Bonales Ferrera (via Sport Witness). “He really likes Napoli and Italian football, but Leicester is a great option for him right now.

“For now he has another two years of contract. We don’t know the future: he’s 28 years old, when he will be 30 he’d be free and it would certainly not be a problem for the Italian league. Maybe.”

When asked who would triumph between Leicester and Napoli later this week, the agent did not back his own client.

“Napoli, because of their history. Leicester are a young team on an international level, with little experience but great players.

“However, Napoli are part of recent history in Europe, for me they are the favourite in the group. Thursday will be an intense match, let’s see what happens.”

