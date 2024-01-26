Leicester City and Stoke are weighing up moves for Norwich City striker Abu Kamara before the close of the transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Kamara is currently on loan at Portsmouth and has impressed at Fratton Park, appearing in every game and helping them to the top of the League One table after their first 28 games.

The versatile attacker, who can play on either wing or centrally, has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

His form and performances have brought him onto the radar of a number of clubs, with Championship duo Leicester and Stoke making regular checks on Kamara.

Leicester and Stoke are both in the market for attacking reinforcements before the close of the transfer window and see Kamara as a potential star in the making. He is not the only wide forward Stoke are looking at, but both clubs are seriously considering making moves to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent basis.

Kamara is highly regarded within the corridors of power at Norwich having come through the ranks at Carrow Road to break into the first team towards the end of last season.

The speedy forward scored 13 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances for Norwich’s under-21 side last season before being handed his senior debut last April and going on to make two further first-team appearances for the Canaries.

But Kamara has less than 18 months to run on his current deal and Leicester and Stoke are ready to test Norwich’s resolve to keep hold of him.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in December that Kamara was also attracting interest from Brentford in the Premier League and Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

Stoke could still be active in transfer market

Stoke have already signed two players this window, Daniel Iverson and Luke Cundle, following a huge summer overhaul, but Steven Schumacher is keen to add even more reinforcements before the deadline, with goals and pace in the final third high on the new manager’s list.

“I still think if we could bring somebody in to help the group, then we would look to do that,” Schumacher said this week.

“As we all know in the January window, it’s not an easy window to try and recruit people in. Also, I’m quite conscious that we brought in a lot of the players in the summer.

“It still takes time for those players to gel. There’s a new manager who has come in in December so they’re still trying to pick up the information that we’re trying to give them.

“As I say, we won’t be in a rush and it won’t be a panic just to bring in somebody for the sake of it. We have to make sure that it’s the right type of person and the right type of player that want to help us get better.

“There is just over a week or so to go and we’re still hopeful that we can add to the squad, we’re still hopeful that we can make our squad better, but if it doesn’t happen, then that’s fine – that’s okay.

“We think we’ve got enough bodies, we’ve certainly got a big enough squad to sort of cope from now to the end of the season. It’s not like we’re in a desperate need but yeah, if we can improve it, then we’ll try to.”