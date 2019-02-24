Leicester sack Puel after sixth defeat in seven games

Leicester City have announced the sacking of manager Claude Puel after a woeful run of recent results.

The club’s owners have acted after the 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday evening extended their miserable run to six losses in their last seven games, including a defeat to League Two side Newport in the FA Cup.

The Foxes have slipped to 12th place in the Premier League table, just eight points above the relegation places.

A statement released by the club said: “Leicester City Football Club has today (Sunday) parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as first team manager with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Claude for his efforts in leading the team during his 16 months in the role and wish him well in his future career. Assistant manager Jacky Bonnevay also departs with the club’s best wishes.

“First team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler, supported by the club’s established backroom staff, will assume responsibility for the senior squad while the club begins the process of appointing a new manager.

“The board will make no further comment until this process is complete.”

Leicester’s last win was on New Year’s Day, with Jamie Vardy scoring the goal in a 1-0 victory at Everton in the Premier League. The Foxes’ last home success came against Manchester City in the league on Boxing Day, but the club have lost their last four games at King Power Stadium since.

Puel took charge of Leicester in October 2017, replacing Craig Shakespeare after a disappointing start to the season. The former Southampton boss steadied the ship and eventually led the Foxes to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

He was backed by the club’s board last summer, spending money on the likes of James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Rachid Ghezzal and Caglar Soyuncu as he aimed to change Leicester’s style of play.

However, the Frenchman’s approach has been heavily criticised by supporters, especially his use of Jamie Vardy – with the former England striker also publicly questioning his manager’s tactics and training regime.

Celtic manager and former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is reported to be among the front-runners to replace Puel in the summer, with the club set to install an interim manager for the remaining 11 matches of the season.