Leicester appear to have made it two signings in as many days after a ‘total agreement’ was reached for a smart free agent pick-up, per a trusted source.

Leicester pulled off a superb coup when recently announcing the arrival of RB Salzburg hitman, Patson Daka. The Zambia international has an incredible recent goals record, and will provide stiff competition for incumbent strikers Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Foxes were always expected to dip into the market following a familiar late-season dip.

In each of the last two seasons, Leicester fell at the final hurdle to narrowly miss out on Champions League qualification.

Extra strength in depth will help stop that scenario happening for a third time. And per trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano, another new arrival is a ‘done deal’.

The Italian tweeted that Leicester have a total agreement’ in place to sign ex-Southampton stalwart, Ryan Bertrand.

The 31-year-old is a dependable performer at left-back and will help nurture the club’s young talent in the position including Luke Thomas and James Justin. Additionally, he will not require a transfer fee after leaving Southampton as a free agent.

A two-year deal has been agreed with Leicester holding an option for an extra 12 months.

Bertrand had initially been a target for Arsenal to provide competition for Kieran Tierney. However, the Gunners shifted their focus onto acquiring a younger player, and have instead lined up a whirlwind move for Benfica’s Nuno Tavares.

Romano noted the deal will be officially announced within the next few days.

Leicester to make it a hattrick?

Meanwhile, a third signing for a fee north of £20m that would bolster the Foxes’ engine room is reportedly near.

At just 22, Lille’s Boubakary Soumare has already won plaudits for his all-action displays in the middle of the park.

Leicester have been tipped for some time to be chasing his signature, and the Mirror state he will soon join for a fee of £22m.

Soumare helped Lille pull off a major upset by winning Ligue 1 last season. Daka, meanwhile, fired Salzburg to the Austrian league and cup double.

And it is this winning mentality Rodgers hopes will rub off on his Foxes squad next season.

