Leicester star hands in transfer request amid £60m Man City interest

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly handed in an official transfer request at Leicester, with Manchester City understood to want to sign the winger in January.

Reports earlier on Tuesday suggested City were prepared to pay up to £60million for the Algeria international despite Pep Guardiola claiming that he was “90 to 95 per cent” sure the club wouldn’t make further signings this month.

However, Sky Sports News claims that City’s representatives have made it clear to the Foxes that they are prepared to pay £50m but have made no official offer for the 26-year-old.

The report continues by insisting that £50m would be too low and that the Foxes have made it clear they don’t want to lose the player in January.

It is understood that Mahrez has not travelled to Merseyside for Wednesday night’s clash against Everton and has handed in an official transfer request to force through a move to City, who have lost winger Leroy Sane for up to six weeks through injury.

This is not the first time Mahrez has tried to quit the King Power Stadium after he made the same request last summer with reported interest from Serie A giants Roma.

Speaking at the time, he said: “Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City, I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on.

“I had a good discussion with the chairman last summer and we agreed at that time that I would stay for another year in order to help the club as best as I could following the transition of winning the title and in the Champions League.

“However, I am fiercely ambitious and feel that now is the time to move on to a new experience.”