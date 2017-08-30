Leicester star hands in transfer request amid Chelsea talk

Danny Drinkwater has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Leicester amid interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The England midfielder is said to be keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge but the West London outfit have yet to meet Leicester’s valuation of the player, with a fee in the region £25million being mooted.

Sky Sports, however, are claiming that it will take a huge offer for the Foxes to consider selling one of their star men before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Chelsea have already landed holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco this summer but Blues boss Antonio Conte is said to be a big fan of Drinkwater and believes that the former Manchester United youngster offers something different to his side.

Drinkwater, who only recently signed a new four-year deal with Leicester, would team up with former Foxes colleague N’Golo Kante should he make the move.

He could also join current Leicester team-mate Riyad Mahrez in London after Chelsea were said to be in talks with the playmaker over a £46.5million switch on Tuesday.