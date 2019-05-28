Leicester star identified as Atletico’s main target to replace €80m man

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell has been linked with a shock move to Atletico Madrid.

Chilwell has solidified his position as Leicester’s first-choice left-back, also becoming a regular feature in England squads.

He has frequently been linked with a move to a bigger Premier League club, such as Manchester City or Liverpool, but reports from Spain suggest a more surprising potential destination.

According to Cadena SER‘s El Larguero programme, via AS, Atletico Madrid have identified Chilwell as their top target to replace the outbound Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez.

It is set to be a summer of change at Atletico, with Antoine Griezmann the biggest name to have confirmed his departure – and several stars could follow him out of the Wanda Metropolitano. With Luis out of contract and Hernandez moving to Bayern Munich, left-back will be one of their priority areas to reinforce.

Brendan Rodgers, however, is fighting to keep Chilwell at the King Power Stadium, having admired the youngster since he was Liverpool coach.

Chilwell made 36 Premier League starts this season, providing four assists, and is under contract until 2024.