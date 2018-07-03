Leicester star to have Man City medical this week ahead of £60m move

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez will complete his long-awaited move to Manchester City later this week, according to reports.

The Algerian has handed in two transfer requests in the past two transfer windows as he attempted to force through a move to City with the Citizens making a number of bids for Mahrez.

However, the Foxes stayed strong as they kept their key player for the whole of the 2017/18 campaign.

Sky Sports now claims, though, that Mahrez will complete a medical over the coming days with the majority of the deal agreed between the two clubs.

BREAKING: Sky sources: Riyad Mahrez to have medical at @ManCity this week after @LCFC accept bid in region of £60m. #SSN pic.twitter.com/rjzHBJLslF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 3, 2018

Leicester were reported to want £80million in Janaury but Sky Sports report that they will now settle for a deal worth around £60million for Mahrez.

The winger scored 13 goals in 41 appearances for the Foxes last season as they finished ninth in the Premier League standings.

When asked whether his transfer request still stood, Mahrez told Sky Sports in May: “It has gone. It was in January, it’s another transfer window. I am still here – I don’t want to put a lot of things in my head.”

He added: “I am still in contract with Leicester so at the moment I am here and we will see.”

