Leicester star in line for unbelievable transfer to Barcelona, with Tottenham move in tatters

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi could reportedly make a huge switch from the Championship to Barcelona next summer, in a move which would see Tottenham Hotspur miss out.

Ndidi was linked with a move away from Leicester after the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League last season. While players such as James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne left for top-flight clubs, Ndidi remained at the King Power.

So far this season, the central midfielder has made 15 appearances in all competitions, registering three goals and four assists. He has helped Leicester go top of the table with 13 wins from their first 16 outings.

However, Ndidi has missed Leicester’s last four league matches through injury, and in that time Enzo Maresca’s side have lost back-to-back games to Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

The Nigerian’s contract with Leicester runs until the end of the season, and a potential renewal will largely depend on whether Maresca manages to keep his team in contention for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Although, Leicester could be beaten to the punch. Rival clubs are aware of Ndidi’s contract situation and have resultantly set their sights on him.

On November 6, it emerged that Ange Postecoglou has decided on Ndidi as a potential January transfer target for Tottenham, as he looks to bolster his midfield ranks. But Postecoglou might have to watch on as the player heads to La Liga instead.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport (as cited by Sky Sports’ live transfer centre, 12/11 at 09:27), Barca have joined the hunt for Ndidi and are ‘considering’ a surprise swoop for him.

Barcelona want Leicester man Wilfred Ndidi – report

Barca previously looked into signing the 26-year-old when Leicester were still in the Premier League, but they were put off by his huge £60million price tag. At that point, Leicester were under no real threat as they could match Ndidi’s ambitions, but that is no longer the case.

Under the Bosman ruling, Xavi’s side will be able to strike a contract agreement with Ndidi in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Barca might not be the only club to try that method. Sport state that Bayern, Atletico Madrid and Juventus all enquired about signing Ndidi over the summer, and that trio could revisit his potential capture this winter.

It seems if Ndidi is to remain in the East Midlands, then Leicester will have to work quickly and draw up a major new contract offer for him. Similarly for Spurs, they must act very fast if they are to adhere to Postecoglou’s demands and sign him.

Postecoglou does not feel Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is right for his system, and he therefore wants a different midfielder to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and challenge the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur. Ndidi fits the bill, but there is now the growing possibility of the 54-cap international heading to Spain instead.

Given Barca’s tricky financial situation, it makes sense that they are planning a move for Ndidi. He has previously been valued as high as €60m (£52.4m) by transfermarkt, but the Blaugrana now have the chance to land him for no transfer fee. They have already done this with Ilkay Gundogan, convincing the German not to extend his contract with Manchester City and instead try out a new challenge in La Liga.

