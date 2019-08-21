Leicester have allowed unwanted striker Islam Slimani to join Monaco on loan for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old, who became the Foxes’ record signing when he arrived for a reported £29million from Sporting Lisbon in summer 2016, scored just 13 times in 46 appearances for the club.

But he is a long way down the Foxes’ pecking order, with Jamie Vardy and summer signing Ayoze Perez the preferred options for Brendan Rodgers.

Slimani spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Newcastle, where he played four times without scoring, before another unproductive loan last term at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The striker has had some joy on the international front, however, helping Algeria win the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this summer.

He will now link up with Monaco and could make his debut for the Ligue 1 side at home to Nimes on Sunday.

Leicester and Monaco have already traded players this summer, with Youri Tielemans moving to the King Power on a permanent deal, having impressed during a loan spell.

