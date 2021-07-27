Leicester target touted for exit by club president as asking price set

Leicester City will be very interested to hear that Toulouse president Damien Comolli believes Amine Adli will leave the French club this summer.

The winger has been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium with Brendan Rodgers in the hunt for a new wide man.

The Foxes boss is said to be keen to bring in the 21-year-old as he fits his scouting criteria of being able to play on the right flank.

Adli can also play in more central roles, his versatility making him an even more attractive option.

He has one year left remaining on his contract but Ligue 2 Toulouse are prepared to let him go this summer in order to reap some sort of return on the youngster.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Comolli conceded that Adli seems to have already made his mind up too.

He said: “There is a possibility that he will renew? No, I haven’t believed it for a long time.

“We’ve had a dozen discussions and at a certain point, when the player doesn’t want to, he doesn’t want to. For me he will go away, he doesn’t want to stay.”

Adli has scored and assisted eight goals apiece in 43 games for Toulouse. The forward seems to have an edge too, having been sent off twice since his first team debut.

Price tag slapped on Adli

The Frenchman has had an asking price placed on him amid the interest from elsewhere, according to Leicester Live.

Toulouse have said they want €10million (£8.63million) for Adli. Both AC Milan and Arsenal are interested in the young star with the former already lodging a bid.

The Italian club have tabled an offer of around €8million (£6.9million). Calciomercato report that Aldi does not want to move to Arsenal, despite their interest.

However, the source says that does not mean he would necessarily lean towards a Milan move either.

Leicester will be keeping tabs on the situation and may launch a bid themselves before long.