Leicester target ‘certain’ to stay at Middlesbrough, says Karanka

Gaston Ramirez is “100%” certain to remain at Middlesbrough despite interest from Leicester throwing his future into doubt, says boss Aitor Karanka.

The Uruguayan has been a regular in the Boro line-up this season, but submitted a transfer request following a rejected bid from champions Leicester last week.

Karanka, though, who admits frustration over his inability so far to add to his own squad this month says Ramirez will not be allowed to leave, despite a suspicious withdrawal from the squad to face West Brom this week.

“There has not been another bid,” Karanka told reporters. “He will be here at the end of January, 100 per cent.

“Gaston has been training with the team for the last two days but the physio came to my office and told me couldn’t play [against West Brom], that was a surprise.”

Karanka has seen a host of targets slip through his fingers this month, with Bojan Krkic among those to decide against a move to the Riverside.

However, he is keen to maintain his focus to secure precious points for the relegation-threatened Teessiders.

“I said I wanted to improve the squad and at the minute we didn’t,” he added.

“I learnt my lesson in my first season here, that window I was really distracted, we lost games and points but I learnt a lot. I need to trust in the club, the only thing I can do is put players on the pitch.