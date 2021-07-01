Leicester, Villa stars watched as four-man Liverpool striker list is revealed

Liverpool are seriously considering the signing of a new attacker this summer and have four names on their shortlist, according to a trusted reporter.

The Reds have already moved to bolster their defence this summer with the capture of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. They are also expected to bring in a new midfielder as they look to plug the huge hole left by Georginio Wijnaldum’s move to PSG.

To that end, Liverpool have seemingly been cleared to bring in a classy LaLiga man.

However, Jurgen Klopp is also reportedly looking long and hard at his frontline and the need to freshen things up. Trusted trio Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all turn 30 next year and don’t have time on their side.

Liverpool did of course bring in Diogo Jota last summer and he had a big impact despite his injury issues.

However, Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards could yet make a fresh splurge this summer to increase their options.

Both Mane and Firmino suffered big dips in form last season and often looked jaded as the Reds rallied late to finish third.

And with that in mind, Goal‘s Neil Jones claims they have a shopping list of four potential additions to their forward line.

As per Jones, top of their wanted list is Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Leicester forward Harvey Barnes.

Watkins only joined Villa last summer, signing in a a then club-record £28m deal. He played 40 times for Villa, scoring 16 times and forcing himself into the England reckoning.

However, Klopp is a confirmed admirer of Watkins and confirmed back in April his liking for the striker.

“Ollie is a really, really talented striker,” Klopp said.

“Obviously the manager knew him from before and it was a really good signing. The whole Brentford attacking line was exceptional in the Championship season before.

“So that suits really well, he’s physically strong so he can keep the ball. He can jump high, he is very fast – that’s a good package. Nobody has to remind me how good he is.”

As well as Watkins, Klopp is also an admirer of Leicester’s Barnes. Like Watkins, he too made the breakthrough into the England reckoning last season.

Indeed, he scored 13 times and laid on four assists before his season was ended prematurely by injury.

Rated in the £50m bracket, he’s not a player Leicester would part with easily. However, he’s someone they admire and they could pounce if given any indication the Foxes would sell.

Jones also claims Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr are also players on Liverpool’s wishlist.

The former enjoyed an excellent season with Wolves, but has recently been linked with a £40m move to Everton. A former teammate of Jota’s, a move to Liverpool is one that would make sense. Jones, however, insists he’s not an immediate priority.

Sarr, meanwhile, has long been linked with Liverpool. He was followed closely last summer prior to the signing of Jota. Indeed, a deal looked likely until Watford stuck a £50m fee on the Senegalese forward.

He remains a player of interest.

Liverpool swoop for Raphinha ruled out

Liverpool plan to help finance a potential raid for a new forward by offloading all three of Harry Wilson, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Reds can expect to raise around £30m for the trio, who are among up to 12 names free to leave this summer.

One name also mentioned as a Liverpool target of late is Leeds star Raphinha.

The Brazilian enjoyed an outstanding debut season in the Premier League with Leeds, having signed from Rennes for just £17m.

However, Jones is adamant that Raphinha is not on their wish list, saying there’s “nothing in those suggestions” to suggest they will launch a move.

Raphinha recently made a commitment to Leeds over his future and ending nagging doubts he could be lured away.

