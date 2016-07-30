Leicester ‘wanted me the most’, claims Polish starlet

Bartosz Kapustka is ready to finalise a move to Leicester City, who have been the most eager to land his signature in this transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder caught the eye for Poland during the Euro 2016 tournament and scored what proved to be the winner in their win against Northern Ireland.

Kapustka has attracted interest from all over Europe, but it seems that the desire shown by the Premier League champions has won the promising youngster over.

“Yes, of all the offers tabled, Leicester wanted me the most,” Kapustka told Telewizja Polska.

“Ranieri’s interest was a big factor for me. He was asking about me, he wanted me to join the team. This convinced me, but there were many factors.

“I’m not going there only because of the name of the club, or because they won the Premier League. I’m optimistic and think I have a real chance of playing time.”