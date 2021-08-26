Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says talks are planned aimed at getting Youri Tielemans to sign a new contract with the club.

The 24-year-old Belgium midfielder, the Foxes’ player of the season and scorer of the winning goal in their FA Cup final success at Wembley, has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer with Liverpool reported to be among his admirers.

A number of pundits claimed Tielemans would be a perfect fit after Georginio Wijnaldum left Liverpool in the summer. Manchester United were also linked with the player with Belgian journalist Sven Claes telling the Empire of the Kop that he expected Tielemans to move on.

“It will be a very difficult decision for Tielemans. The tears speak for themselves after receiving the [Leicester’s] POTY award two weeks ago.

“When he’ll play a good Euros I expect him to be leaving yes. He’s ready for a new challenge/next step – and I also believe that.

“It’s an absolute talent with an excellent mentality on and off the pitch. A lot of clubs like Man Utd and a Spanish top team already want him,” said Claes.

Spanish website Fichajes also claimed Jurgen Klopp had identified Tielemans and Renato Sanches as two targets.

Post Euro 2020 though talk about Tielemans’ future has gone quiet.

Tielemans has two years remaining on his existing deal and Rodgers said: “I hope we can have him for longer. Jon (Rudkin, director of football) is meeting with his representatives.

“He is a top-class professional, a great guy and someone I love working with. He is very focussed on his football and doesn’t get sidetracked at all. As I have said before, I will give him everything to help him continuously improve and he will continue to give us everything too.

“For me and Youri, it just continues – our relationship. Hopefully we can resolve something in the future.”

Asked about incoming transfers in the remaining days of the transfer window, Rodgers was tentative.

“No, not at this moment. We would still like to do one or two things. We don’t have an endless pot of money and we may have to move one or two out first,” said Rodgers.

Choudhury future

“There are worse things to be unhappy about. We have a brilliant group of players. When they are all fit, we have a squad that can challenge in every competition. I never want to complain about what we don’t have.”

And one of those players who could be shipped out is Hamza Choudhury.

Newcastle have been linked with the midfielder, but Steve Bruce refused to commit himself about the 23-year-old and said it would be “unfair to mention” individual players.

Rodgers though seemed to suggest Choudhury could depart before August 31.

“That’s something we would have to wait until something comes in. Hamza’s attitude has been first class.

“There has been a lot of speculation about him going out. But we haven’t had any offers in. He’s been first class in training even though he hasn’t featured. He understands where he’s at. He’s maturing all the time,” said Rpdgers.

