Leicester’s Mahrez subject of AC Milan enquiry – report

Serie A side AC Milan have reportedly declared an interest in signing Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, according to sources in Italy.

According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are in desperate need of attackers and have identified the Algerian as one of their top transfer targets.

AC Milan’s new sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has made frequent trips to England to cast his eye over the talent on offer in the Premier League and has asked the Foxes to name the price for their star man.

However, it appears it would take a bid of gigantic proportions for Leicester to part with Mahrez, who only signed a new bumper deal with the Foxes in the summer.

Keep up to date with the latest goings at the King Power Stadium by liking the Foxes Addict page on facebook.