Liverpool starlet to follow shining Klopp light as first-team plan formulated

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson has agreed a loan transfer to Blackburn for the new campaign following an impressive pre-season.

The 19-year-old remains on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Anfield, but has enjoyed a promising rise of late. Following his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup in December 2019, he has made two further outings. In fact, his first start came in the Champions League against Midtjylland last December.

However, unlike fellow youngster Harvey Elliott, who has gone straight into the first team after impressing Klopp in pre-season this summer, Goal reports that Clarkson will seal a loan move.

Still, he will tread the same path as Elliott by going to Blackburn for the season and gaining regular minutes.

Rovers assistant boss Mark Venus reportedly attended Liverpool’s pre-season win over Osasuna last Monday.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has been a long-term admirer of Clarkson. As such, the player’s half-hour cameo against the Spanish club convinced him to step up interest.

Liverpool have immediately obliged, given how successful Elliott’s spell at the club last term was.

The 18-year-old scored seven goals and assisted 11 others in 41 Championship games last term. He subsequently received a nomination for the division’s Young Player of the Season award.

Elliott developed significantly while in Lancashire and played seven minutes of Liverpool’s opening-day win over Norwich on Saturday.

Clarkson, meanwhile, starred in an FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Shrewsbury last January. That completed his trio of first-team outings for the Reds so far.

A boyhood Blackburn fan, he reportedly trained with Rovers on Monday and his unveiling is imminent.

Liverpool tying Jordan Henderson down

In other news, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly close to signing a new deal.

The 31-year-old, who has two years left on his contract, has been the subject of shock reports that he could leave this summer.

Indeed, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly shown interest.

However, the club and player have got past the barriers – which did not involve money – and are set to agree an extension.

